Buffalo Weather Forecast
BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
