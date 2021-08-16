A rainy Monday in Albuquerque — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Albuquerque Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Albuquerque:

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.