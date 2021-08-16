El Paso Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EL PASO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 1