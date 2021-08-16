Cincinnati Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CINCINNATI, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.