4-Day Weather Forecast For Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
