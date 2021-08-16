Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

After 4 years of one starting QB, Georgia Southern sorts through mix to determine new QB1

Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATESBORO — The Georgia Southern football team has a Plan B. And a Plan C and probably a Plan D if plans A through C fall through. It's the nature of the contact sport and college athletics, as student-athletes can become unavailable on little to no notice because of injury, illness, academic ineligibility, personal issues, missed obligations, misbehavior and any matter of entanglements.

www.savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesboro, GA
Football
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
Statesboro, GA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Lunsford
Person
Donald W. Reynolds
Person
James Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Southern#College Athletics#American Football#Eagles#Gardner Webb#Armwood High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Tulane University
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy