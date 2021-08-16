Denver Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
