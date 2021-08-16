Cancel
San Diego, CA

San Diego is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Posted by 
San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 5 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Diego:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bSxE33300

  • Monday, August 16

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

