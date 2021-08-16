Las Vegas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 86 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 84 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 101 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
