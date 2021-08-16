Los Angeles Weather Forecast

LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.