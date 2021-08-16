Cancel
Cleveland, OH

A rainy Monday in Cleveland — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Crooked River Chronicle
 5 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) Monday is set to be rainy in Cleveland, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cleveland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bSxDNa700

  • Monday, August 16

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

