Orlando Bloom Shows Off His Emoji-Covered Bare Bottom as He Skinny-Dips in Lake: 'So Amazing'

By Janine Puhak
Posted by 
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 44-year-old actor recently went for a swim at an undisclosed location, skinny dipping in a lake in photos posted to Instagram on Sunday. "💦💦💦," Bloom captioned the four-part carousel, featuring three photos and a video from the adventure. The Carnival Row star stood in the water and smiled in the first photo, showing off his chiseled chest, then practiced his backstroke skills in the quick video clip.

