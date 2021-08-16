Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 5 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lincoln:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bSxDIAU00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
748
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Friday, August 20: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, August 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, August
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Thursday, August 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, August 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, August 22: Sunny during the day; while chance
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Events on the Lincoln calendar

1. Raikes School Cohort 2016 Celebration Brunch; 2. Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Lincoln; 3. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: JOZALYN SHARP; 4. Yoga with Coach Pegah; 5. At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Lincoln;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Life in Lincoln has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lincoln area, click here.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lincoln Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln calendar: What's coming up

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 3. Out with the Pain IN with the Joy~Lincoln; 4. Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show Lincoln, NE; 5. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Lincoln;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Check out these homes for sale in Lincoln now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Model Home Not For Sale. True North Custom Homes, INC. Stunning custom executive home on fairway #1 at the exclusive Hillcrest CC. This
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Where’s the most expensive gas in Lincoln?

(LINCOLN, NE) Gas prices vary across the Lincoln area, with some registering significantly above the average. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.86 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Live events coming up in Lincoln

1. 14th Annual Nebraska Wind and Solar Conference; 2. At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Lincoln; 3. 5-Day Eat Clean On-The-Go Challenge For Critical Care Nurses; 4. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: BRANDT TOBLER; 5. Yoga with Coach Pegah;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln resurfacing project to begin Aug. 4

(LINCOLN, Neb.) The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project aimed at stabilizing and preserving roads will begin Aug. 4, KLKN Lincoln reported Monday. According to LTU officials, each street will take up to 3 hours with the project estimated to wrap up on Aug. 11.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln neighborhood paints mural to slow down drivers

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Over the weekend, residents of a downtown Lincoln neighborhood painted friendly street art encouraging drivers to slow down, AP News reported. Residents painted street-sized yellow smiley-face with the words "Slow your roll!" on 11th Street in an attempt to slow passing drivers, according to South of Downtown Community Arts Organizer Kat Weise.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Take a look at these homes on the Lincoln market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Tim Traudt, M: 402-499-1770, ttraudt@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Come live in one of the up and coming fastest growing neighborhoods in Northeast Lincoln! This home
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Trending local news in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) What’s going on in Lincoln? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy