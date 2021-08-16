4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakland

OAKLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.