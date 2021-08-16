Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Worth

Posted by 
Tarrant County Today
 5 days ago

FORT WORTH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, August 16

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

