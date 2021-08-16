Cancel
San Jose, CA

San Jose Weather Forecast

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 5 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bSxDEda00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

