San Jose Weather Forecast
SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
