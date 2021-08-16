Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Monday rain in Portland: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 5 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Portland Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Portland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bSxDDkr00

  • Monday, August 16

    Mostly sunny then patchy drizzle during the day; while patchy drizzle overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Portland: Saturday, August 21: Slight chance of drizzle then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, August 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, August 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

News wrap: Headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The news in Portland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Check out these homes on the Portland market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Vintage NW Condo, Two Bedroom, + office. Centrally located in Portland's NW Alphabet neighborhood. Remodeled Kitchen, custom built-cabinets, gas fireplace in liv rm, hardwood
Turner, ORPosted by
Portland Report

The Enchanted Forest celebrates 50 years this weekend

(TURNER, Ore.) A childhood favorite to many Oregonians, the Enchanted Forest theme park in Turner is celebrating 50 years over the weekend. Anniversary celebrations will start on Sunday at 12:45 p.m. in Western Town with Roger Tofte, the creator of the park, and family. There will be Q&A sessions with Tofte throughout the day at 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland events coming soon

1. POSTPONED TO 6/22/22: Liz Longley; 2. 3D Printing Techniques-Biomaterials & Tissue Engineering; 3. A Celtic Christmas with the Gothard Sisters; 4. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Portland; 5. Billy Raffoul LIVE;
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Lifestyle wrap: Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Portland, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.

Comments / 1

Community Policy