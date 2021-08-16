Cancel
Walnut Creek, CA

Monday sun alert in Walnut Creek — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Contra Costa Today
 5 days ago

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walnut Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walnut Creek:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bSxDBzP00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

