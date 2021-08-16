Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Manhattan

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 5 days ago

MANHATTAN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bSxDA6g00

  • Monday, August 16

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

