Daily Weather Forecast For Manhattan
MANHATTAN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
