Bronx, NY

Jump on The Bronx’s cloudy forecast today

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 5 days ago

(THE BRONX, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over The Bronx Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for The Bronx:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bSxD9JC00

  • Monday, August 16

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

