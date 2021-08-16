4-Day Weather Forecast For Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 73 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



