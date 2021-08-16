Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Daily Weather Forecast

Philly Report
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bSxD7Xk00

  • Monday, August 16

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

