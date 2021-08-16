Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Weather Forecast

Posted by 
The Baltimorean
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bSxD6f100

  • Monday, August 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baltimore, MD
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Thunderstorms#Md#Newsbreak#Nws
