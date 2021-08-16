Baltimore Weather Forecast
BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
