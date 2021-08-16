Cancel
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 5 days ago

FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bSxD5mI00

  • Monday, August 16

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

