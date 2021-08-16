Cancel
Seattle, WA

Weather Forecast For Seattle

Seattle News Alert
 5 days ago

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bSxD4tZ00

  • Monday, August 16

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seattle News Alert

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

