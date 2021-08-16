Weather Forecast For Seattle
SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Light Rain
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
