Weather Forecast For Seattle

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of Light Rain High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



