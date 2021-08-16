Monday rain in Phoenix: Ideas to make the most of it

(PHOENIX, AZ) Monday is set to be rainy in Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Phoenix:

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 99 °F, low 82 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 99 °F, low 83 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 101 °F, low 84 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 104 °F, low 83 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



