Phoenix, AZ

Monday rain in Phoenix: Ideas to make the most of it

PHX Sun-Times
 5 days ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) Monday is set to be rainy in Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Phoenix:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bSxD30q00

  • Monday, August 16

    Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 99 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 104 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

