Dallas, TX

Dallas Weather Forecast

The Dallasite
 5 days ago

DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bSxD28700

  • Monday, August 16

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Dallas, TX
