Atlanta, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Atlanta

ATL Daily
 5 days ago

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bSxD1FO00

  • Monday, August 16

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

