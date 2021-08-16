Cancel
Alameda, CA

Alameda Weather Forecast

Posted by 
The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 5 days ago

ALAMEDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bSxD0Mf00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

