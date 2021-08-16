Alameda Weather Forecast
ALAMEDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
