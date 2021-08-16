Cancel
Milpitas, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Milpitas

Posted by 
The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 5 days ago

MILPITAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bSxCwr900

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

