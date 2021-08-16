Cancel
Newark, CA

Newark Weather Forecast

East Bay News
 5 days ago

NEWARK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bSxCvyQ00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

