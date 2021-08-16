Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo, CA

Monday sun alert in San Mateo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 5 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Mateo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bSxCu5h00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Peninsula Digest

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
510
Followers
808
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Mateo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Weather Forecast For San Mateo

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Mateo: Friday, August 20: Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight; Saturday, August 21: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, August 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, August
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Mateo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) Life in San Mateo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Top homes for sale in San Mateo

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to this beautiful 3 beds/2.5 baths waterfront townhome nestled in the sought after Isle Cove community. The recently updated home offers a spacious
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo events calendar

1. Refuse to be a Victim Seminar and Instructor Development Workshop; 2. Night at the Green - TONY LINDSAY!; 3. Students for a Carbon Fee & Dividend Rally; 4. JBF San Mateo Fall 2021 - PRESALE SHOPPING AUG 26 (Shop Early); 5. Dinner Dance;
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Wednesday has sun for San Mateo — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAN MATEO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Mateo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy