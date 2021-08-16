Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For San Francisco

Posted by 
Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bSxCrRW00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bay Area News Alert

Bay Area News Alert

San Jose, CA
6K+
Followers
637
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage and safety updates from around the Bay Area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Tuesday has sun for San Francisco — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy