Daily Weather Forecast For San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
