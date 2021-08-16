Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eason efficient, Ehlinger shines late as Colts beat Panthers

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob Eason was efficient in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and rookie Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro's 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game Sunday.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

524K+
Followers
111K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Vaughns
Person
Caraun Reid
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Carolina Panthers#Eberflus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Colts QB Sam Ehlinger completes first NFL pass to high school teammate

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his NFL debut with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Colts hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium for their first preseason game. All eyes were on quarterbacks Ehlinger and Jacob Eason, and understandably so. The two young signal-callers are engaged in an intense position battle to become the primary backup to starter Carson Wentz.
NFLSouth Bend Tribune

Doyel: Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger? Colts have a quarterback competition, not a dilemma

INDIANAPOLIS – The two guys are just so different. Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, I’m talking about. The two Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks competing for the starting job until Carson Wentz returns from foot surgery. Eason looks special when the play unfolds as it should, dropping back and standing in the pocket and delivering lasers to open receivers. Ehlinger tends to look special when everything isn’t perfect, gently fitting the ball into a small space or just putting it under his arm and running for yardage.
NFLBoston Globe

Colts’ backup quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger effective in absence of Carson Wentz

Jacob Eason was efficient in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and rookie Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro’s 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game Sunday.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger Has Been 'Very impressive' Frank Reich Says

Could it be that the starting quarterback in place of an injured Carson Wentz is actually rookie Sam Ehlinger and not second-year pro Jacob Eason?. Not right now, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said, though the former Texas Longhorns legend is turning heads and garnering a ton of attention in training camp to date, thanks to his grasp of the playbook and how smart he is from a football IQ standpoint.
NFLchatsports.com

Ex-Texas football QB Sam Ehlinger could be Colts Week 1 starter

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 10, 2021, on the third week of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp. Wentz Back At Colts Camp. Something that seemed like an improbability at best a few months ago could now becoming a reality...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Jacob Eason: Splits reps with Ehlinger

Eason and Sam Ehlinger split first-team QB snaps at Tuesday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Bremer adds that coach Frank Reich indicated that the Colts plan to continue to split their first-team signal-caller reps and take things "day-by-day." Meanwhile, Bremer also notes that Eason is still expected to start Sunday's preseason opener against the Panthers and log first-team work in that contest. Either way, this is a situation worth monitoring, given that No. 1 QB Carson Wentz (foot) is a candidate to miss time early on this season.
NFLmontgomery-herald.com

Colts Notebook: Ehlinger continues to impress

WESTFIELD – Once the second-team offense penetrated the 20-yard line late in Saturday’s practice, it seemed like a fait accompli. Sam Ehlinger was going to find the end zone. Technically, the Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback did it twice. He appeared to score on a 4-yard scramble, but the ball was...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Sam Ehlinger named starter for tonight's Indianapolis Colts game

Sam Ehlinger has been named the starter for tonight’s Indianapolis Colts game. The former Texas Longhorns quarterback is currently embroiled in a battle with Jacob Eason for the possibility of starting Week 1 if veteran Carson Wentz can’t go. If you haven’t heard, Colts owner Jim Irsay actually let the...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Colts' Jacob Eason to start, play most of first half vs. Panthers

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz remains sidelined until further notice as he recovers from foot surgery, and his status for the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12 is, at the very least, up in the air heading into the weekend. 2020 fourth-round draft pick Jacob Eason...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Jacob Eason barely outperforms Sam Ehlinger in preseason opener

With Carson Wentz on the mend, the eyes of almost the entire Indianapolis Colts fanbase were fixated on Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger in their preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers. While Ehlinger’s mobility and playmaking are impressive, Eason’s stronger arm could lead to him earning the QB2 spot behind Wentz.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Ehlinger, Eason split first-team reps for Colts after Wentz injury

The Colts have a potential quarterback competition looming after former Eagles QB Carson Wentz injured his foot at training camp. Indianapolis has started seven different quarterbacks over the past six years, so instability at the position is nothing new following the Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck eras. This time, it’s second-year Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger vying for the starting job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy