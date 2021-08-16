Cancel
UK Court Orders Binance to Find and Freeze $2.6M in Hacked Crypto

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe High Court in the city of London has ordered crypto exchange Binance to trace and freeze digital currencies hacked from the accounts of one of its clients, Fetch.ai. According to the court documents made public last week, Fetch.ai lost $2.6 million in cryptocurrencies as hackers accessed its Binance accounts and sold the tokens on June 6 to a linked account for a fraction of their value.

