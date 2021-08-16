Cancel
Alex Cora Expresses Confidence In ‘Complete’ Red Sox Pitching Staff

By Adam London
The concerns about the Boston Red Sox pitching staff proved to be short-lived. Red Sox pitchers across the board experienced struggles over the tail end of July and early August. Starters were struggling to complete five innings, and even All-Star closer Matt Barnes was being roughed up in the latter stages of games. But as we shift closer to the home stretch of the regular season, pitching is starting to look like an area of strength for Boston.

