Cardiovascular Outcome Risks in Patients With Erectile Dysfunction Co-Prescribed a Phosphodiesterase Type 5 Inhibitor (PDE5i) and a Nitrate: A Retrospective Observational Study Using Electronic Health Record Data in the United States.

physiciansweekly.com
 6 days ago

Phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE5i) are first-line therapy for erectile dysfunction (ED). Approximately 1-4% of PDE5i recipients co-possess nitrates, despite this combination potentially producing clinically significant hypotension. Real-world data in these patients and insights into prescriber rationales for co-prescription are limited. This study investigated whether PDE5i and nitrate co-possession is...

Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Lower COVID-19 Mortality in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Taking Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 Inhibitors: Results from a Turkish Nationwide Study

Diabetes Ther. 2021 Aug 16. doi: 10.1007/s13300-021-01133-8. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: To investigate the effect of preexisting treatment with dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors (DPP-4is) on COVID-19-related hospitalization and mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). METHODS: A multicenter, retrospective cohort study was conducted using patient data extracted from...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Your Alzheimer's Risk Increases Dangerously By Doing This, Say Doctors

Rich or poor, famous or anonymous, civilian or President of the United States—Alzheimer's disease does not discriminate. The most common form of dementia, it affects about five million Americans today. That number will increase considerably in the next 30 years, to a projected 16 million Americans in 2050—which makes gaining a greater understanding of this disease critical.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Symptom control in patients with asthma using inhaled corticosteroids/long-acting β-agonists (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol or budesonide/formoterol) in the US: a retrospective matched cohort study.

Treatment with fluticasone furoate/vilanterol (FF/VI), an inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting β-agonist therapy, reduces the risk of severe asthma exacerbations and improves lung function and symptom control in patients with asthma. However, real-world data remain limited among asthma patients in the United States (US). This retrospective cohort study propensity score (PS) matched adult asthma patients initiating once-daily FF/VI 100/25 mcg with patients initiating twice-daily budesonide/formoterol (B/F) 160/4.5 mcg using a US claims database (01/01/2015-12/31/2018). Asthma control was measured by the mean number of short-acting β-agonist (SABA) canisters dispensed per patient-year (PPY) during follow-up. Time to first, and rates of, overall and severe asthma exacerbations were also measured. After PS matching, 18531 patients receiving FF/VI were matched to 18531 patients receiving B/F. Mean SABA canisters dispensed PPY was significantly lower for FF/VI compared with B/F users (FF/VI: 1.47, B/F: 1.64;  < 0.001). FF/VI use resulted in 13% significantly lower risk of having an overall asthma-related exacerbation and 22% lower risk of a severe exacerbation versus B/F use (overall exacerbation hazard ratio [HR] [95% confidence interval (CI)]: 0.87 [0.82-0.92],  < 0.001; severe exacerbation HR: 0.78 [0.63-0.97],  = 0.027). Asthma-related exacerbation rates per 100 patient-days were also significantly lower for the FF/VI compared with B/F group (overall: 0.0475 vs. 0.0558,  < 0.001; severe 0.0026 vs. 0.0033,  = 0.020). In real-world practice, initiation of once-daily FF/VI 100/25 mcg in adults with asthma was associated with lower use of SABA and fewer asthma-related exacerbations, which may indicate better asthma control, when compared with use of twice-daily B/F 160/4.5 mcg.
Virginia Statephillytrib.com

VA patients of color less likely to be prescribed blood thinners for a common cardiac issue, study shows

In 2018, Dr. Utibe Essien, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, was studying a cohort of 12,000 patients in a large atrial fibrillation registry. Atrial fibrillation, which disproportionately affects Black patients, is a common cardiac rhythm disturbance that can cause substantial disease and death. Though Black patients are typically less likely to be diagnosed with this condition, Essien says, they are more likely to develop strokes and more likely to die of atrial fibrillation once diagnosed.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have the Delta Variant

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and toilet-paper shortages, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that doesn't seem to be exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated seems to be highly effective against contracting COVID-19, along with being hospitalized or dying from it. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.

