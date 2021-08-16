Cardiovascular Outcome Risks in Patients With Erectile Dysfunction Co-Prescribed a Phosphodiesterase Type 5 Inhibitor (PDE5i) and a Nitrate: A Retrospective Observational Study Using Electronic Health Record Data in the United States.

Treatment with fluticasone furoate/vilanterol (FF/VI), an inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting β-agonist therapy, reduces the risk of severe asthma exacerbations and improves lung function and symptom control in patients with asthma. However, real-world data remain limited among asthma patients in the United States (US). This retrospective cohort study propensity score (PS) matched adult asthma patients initiating once-daily FF/VI 100/25 mcg with patients initiating twice-daily budesonide/formoterol (B/F) 160/4.5 mcg using a US claims database (01/01/2015-12/31/2018). Asthma control was measured by the mean number of short-acting β-agonist (SABA) canisters dispensed per patient-year (PPY) during follow-up. Time to first, and rates of, overall and severe asthma exacerbations were also measured. After PS matching, 18531 patients receiving FF/VI were matched to 18531 patients receiving B/F. Mean SABA canisters dispensed PPY was significantly lower for FF/VI compared with B/F users (FF/VI: 1.47, B/F: 1.64; < 0.001). FF/VI use resulted in 13% significantly lower risk of having an overall asthma-related exacerbation and 22% lower risk of a severe exacerbation versus B/F use (overall exacerbation hazard ratio [HR] [95% confidence interval (CI)]: 0.87 [0.82-0.92], < 0.001; severe exacerbation HR: 0.78 [0.63-0.97], = 0.027). Asthma-related exacerbation rates per 100 patient-days were also significantly lower for the FF/VI compared with B/F group (overall: 0.0475 vs. 0.0558, < 0.001; severe 0.0026 vs. 0.0033, = 0.020). In real-world practice, initiation of once-daily FF/VI 100/25 mcg in adults with asthma was associated with lower use of SABA and fewer asthma-related exacerbations, which may indicate better asthma control, when compared with use of twice-daily B/F 160/4.5 mcg.