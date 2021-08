SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed several pieces of education-related legislation Thursday, including one that recognizes boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Among the bills signed into law was SB 564. In addition to requiring history courses in schools to “include the study of the contributions made by Americans of different faith practices, including, but not limited to, Muslim Americans, Jewish Americans, Christian Americans, Hindu Americans, Sikh Americans, Buddhist Americans, and any other community of faith that has shaped America,” accrding to a press release, it also marks Ali’s birthday of January 17th as a “commemorative school holiday.” Such a holiday recognizes people in history on regular school days.