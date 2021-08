In celebration of 813 Day: What is Tampa Bay’s Best Cuban Restaurant? Let’s find out where you can enjoy a Cuban sandwich or a plate of Ropa vieja. We’re all about a big plate of Arroz con pollo and some flan for dessert. Since it’s 813 Day, lets see what Yelp says is the best Cuban restaurant in Tampa. Since there are so many, we’re going to go with the Top 10. So many choices, so much delicious food! Here we go: