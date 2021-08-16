Judge OKs Long Beach's mandatory pay raise for grocery workers during COVID
LOS ANGELES (Legal Newsline) – The City of Long Beach was within its rights when it ordered grocery stores to pay their employees more during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal judge Otis Wright II made that ruling on Aug. 9 in a lawsuit that challenged an ordinance that increased hourly wages by $4. Wright’s ruling rejected arguments from the California Grocers Association that the ordinance was preempted by the federal National Labor Relations Act.legalnewsline.com
