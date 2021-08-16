Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Judge OKs Long Beach's mandatory pay raise for grocery workers during COVID

By John O'Brien
legalnewsline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Legal Newsline) – The City of Long Beach was within its rights when it ordered grocery stores to pay their employees more during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal judge Otis Wright II made that ruling on Aug. 9 in a lawsuit that challenged an ordinance that increased hourly wages by $4. Wright’s ruling rejected arguments from the California Grocers Association that the ordinance was preempted by the federal National Labor Relations Act.

legalnewsline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Coronavirus
Long Beach, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Union Workers#Local Union#Labor Relations#Minimum Wages#Covid#Metro#Life Ins Co#Cga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden to discuss Afghanistan evacuations during Sunday address to nation

President Biden plans to address the nation Sunday afternoon regarding efforts to evacuate American citizens and other people out of Afghanistan, according to reports. Biden’s speech is expected to be televised at 4 p.m., The Hill reported. The announcement of the plans for the address came Saturday night, hours after...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy