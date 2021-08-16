What to Watch Today: Markets Look Lower on Concerns Over China Growth and Fed Taper

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Research underpins any successful stock portfolio and the need for good quality research is never more pressing than during a taper event. As Forbes outlines, the impacts of the taper on the market can be unpredictable – one frequently impacted area of business in such events is housebuilding, yet their stocks continue to remain solid. Picking a good research platform is key, and using an operator who has experience in tapers is key. The platform you choose can tie together your trading strategy and knowledge. The Motley Fool Options service is one example; it offers in-depth research on options, which can be beneficial in a volatile market. Conversely, all-in options like Atom can give a more well-rounded view to your investments.