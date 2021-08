A man who was put in handcuffs by police after reportedly behaving “erratically” has died in hospital.Metropolitan Police officers were called to a house in James Gardens in Wood Green, north London, at 8.10pm on Thursday, following concerns for the man who lived at the address.The man, who was in his 30s, was carrying a knife and people with him were “extremely concerned” over his behaviour, police said.The Met Police said that they found him in “clear distress” and that they tried to calm him down.When they realised he required medical help, they called for an ambulance and placed him...