Buying Cars

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster for sale

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the time here at PH HQ, we open up a Word document and spend a good 5-10 minutes trying to think of something witty to say or how best to characterise something intriguing we've found lurking in the bottom end of the classifieds. But sometimes, we don't even need to do that, because all we have to do is show you the pictures. And this Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster, just one of 28 ever produced, is one of them.

CarsAutoExpress

New Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider swoops into Monterey Car Week

If you’re the sort who thinks the Aston Martin Valkyrie isn’t exclusive enough, then the British brand has you covered with this – the new Valkyrie Spider. It was launched at an exclusive invitation-only event at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and it’s the fastest open-topped vehicle that Aston Martin has built to date. Production will be limited to just 85 examples worldwide and is scheduled to start next year.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider Will Send 11,000 RPM Straight Into Your Ear Canals

A removable roof also means butterfly doors instead of the Coupe's gullwings. Not long after unveiling the final production version of its mid-engined Valhalla supercar, Aston Martin has taken the wraps off of the open-top version of that car's big, bad brother: the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, a.k.a. the fastest and most extreme roadgoing open-top Aston ever.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Frank Stephenson Finds Aston Martin Valhalla Design Borderline Perfect

Having made an official and full debut in production form about a month ago, the Aston Martin Valhalla is surely the hot topic when it comes to the much-loved British manufacturer these days. It’s a beautiful piece of engineering with a twin-turbo V8 engine supported by a pair of electric engines. There’s so much more to it than just the hybrid powertrain, though, and even famous designer Frank Stephenson praises its design in his latest video. If you’ve been following his new YouTube channel, you’ll probably know that he is more often criticizing than praising new designs.
Buying Carsgtspirit.com

For Sale: Rare Ferrari LaFerrari with Matching Red Roof | $3.5 Million

Mecum Auctions will have an array of cars at the Monterey Car Week 2021 this weekend, with the first auction kicking off on August 12th. Among the many unique cars on sale is a Rosso Corsa Ferrari LaFerrari, and while red is common among Ferraris – this particular LaFerrari comes with a matching rosso corsa roof. This is something that many buyers did not spec, the most common spec was rosso corsa with a black roof.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Aston Martin Debuting Rare Valkyrie at Pebble Beach

If the tranquil grounds of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance don’t seem like a perfect place to start a war, guess again. Aston Martin is firing its latest round in the hypercar wars at the famed classic car event with the debut of the 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie. Powered by...
CarsMaxim

This Gloss Green Aston Martin DB4 GT Is a Road Racing Legend

If Goldfinger had been made in 1962 instead of 1964, Q might have supplied Sean Connery's James Bond with a weaponized version of the Aston Martin DB4 GT that's headed to the auction block at Gooding & Company's forthcoming Pebble Beach Auctions. Aston Martin racing manager developed this competition-oriented version...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Lightning Silver 2016 Aston Martin Vanquish Looking For Second Owner

With few miles on the clock, this ultra luxury car has a lot to offer. Gaining a following after being featured in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day, the Vanquish breathes nothing but class into any collection. Have you been picturing yourself in a low mileage 2016 Aston Martin Vanquish? This stunning example from the second-generation of the British luxury car is up for grabs through Crown now.
Carstheweeklydriver.com

Aston Martin world debut: Hypercar Valkyrie Spider

Support independent journalism with a donation to The Weekly Driver. The Valkyrie Spider, marketed as one of the world’s most extreme hypercars, was unveiled August 11 by Aston Martin at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during Monterey Auto Week. With off-roof driving and described by the manufacturer as “the most...
Lifestylethewhiskeywash.com

Bowmore, Aston Martin Team Up On Limited Edition Single Malt Whiskies

Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky recently unveiled the first range of its Designed by Aston Martin limited-edition collections exclusively in Global Travel Retail. This launch marks Bowmore’s GTR whiskies and the design team at Aston Martin teaming up to create a seemingly striking bottle and pack design, giving the existing range a stylish and eye-catching new look.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition 2021 review

As one of Formula 1’s official safety cars, this Aston Martin was designed to hold up traffic. You’ll see it on Sunday afternoons, orange lights ablaze, leading Messrs Hamilton, Verstappen and Bottas in steady single file while an incident is cleared. It seems apt, then, to be driving at Silverstone, acting as a rolling roadblock for something far faster. Once again, the Vantage F1 Edition is the slowest car on the track.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes V8 Shortage Won't Hurt Aston Martin

There's bad news for anyone who wanted to order a Mercedes-Benz with a V8 engine; the German automaker will temporarily suspend all V8 models (except the S-Class) for the 2022 model year. Mercedes says the suspension is related to the supply chain and impacts the following models: C63, GLC63, E63, GLE580, GLS580, GLS63, GLS600 Maybach, G550, and G63. These vehicles all use the Mercedes 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, but they are not the only vehicles to do so.
Carstopgear.com

Aston Martin DBX – long-term-review

The first two reports for our new long-term Aston Martin DBX saw our recently departed editor-in-chief Charlie Turner spec the car with input from Aston’s design guru Marek Reichman, then help with the build at the brand-new factory. But it falls to me to deliver the first report on living...
Buying CarsPistonheads

243-mile McLaren F1 fetches £14.8m at auction

Monterey Car Week has become famous not just for the occasional headlining supercar reveal -see the much-hyped Lamborghini Countach, for this year's example - but also the major auctions that are held under its umbrella. According to Wikipedia, ten of the top 20 prices paid for cars at auction occurred at Monterey (or Pebble Beach, more specifically), including the $48m someone handed over for a Ferrari 250 GTO back in 2018.
Carstheweeklydriver.com

New Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider unveiled and unavailable

Support independent journalism with a donation to The Weekly Driver. The 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, unveiled during the just concluded Monterey Auto Week, is a new hypercar. Its stunning looks and impressive specs are equaled by its unannounced price speculated at more than $3.5 million. It’s also an unattainable...
CarsTelegraph

Stolen James Bond Aston Martin DB5 is spied in the Middle East

It vanished without a trace a quarter of a century ago in a heist so audacious it could have been part of a 007 script. However, the mystery of James Bond’s stolen Aston Martin DB5 could finally be solved, as investigators believe it has been spotted in the Middle East.

