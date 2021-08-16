Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster for sale

Most of the time here at PH HQ, we open up a Word document and spend a good 5-10 minutes trying to think of something witty to say or how best to characterise something intriguing we've found lurking in the bottom end of the classifieds. But sometimes, we don't even need to do that, because all we have to do is show you the pictures. And this Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster, just one of 28 ever produced, is one of them.