Massachusetts restaurant sued after over-intoxicated customer dies in car accident

By Christina Heath
legalnewsline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (Legal Newsline) -- A Massachusetts woman is suing a Holden restaurant after a fatal car accident. Annette O'Brien, the personal representative of the estate of Michael J. Frongillo, deceased, filed a complaint on June 28 in the Suffolk County Superior Court against Wong Dynasty and Yankee Grill, Inc., Jena McLeney and Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance Companies for negligence and wrongful death.

