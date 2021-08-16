Massachusetts restaurant sued after over-intoxicated customer dies in car accident
BOSTON (Legal Newsline) -- A Massachusetts woman is suing a Holden restaurant after a fatal car accident. Annette O'Brien, the personal representative of the estate of Michael J. Frongillo, deceased, filed a complaint on June 28 in the Suffolk County Superior Court against Wong Dynasty and Yankee Grill, Inc., Jena McLeney and Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance Companies for negligence and wrongful death.legalnewsline.com
