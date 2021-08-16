Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Domino's franchise owner sued for not honoring national advertisement

By Christina Heath
legalnewsline.com
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (Legal Newsline) - Some Domino's Pizzas won't honor coupons, a lawsuit is alleging. Ronald D. Traer filed a federal class action complaint on July 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Domino's Pizza and franchisee Fernando Tapia for violation of California's Consumer Legal Remedies Act, violation of California's Unfair Competition Law, violation of California's False Advertising Law, breach of express warranty, unjust enrichment and fraud.

