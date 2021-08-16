Flood Advisory issued for City of Williamsburg, James City by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 08:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Williamsburg; James City The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for East Central James City County in southeastern Virginia The City of Williamsburg in southeastern Virginia * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 841 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to stationary thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Expect minor flooding and ponding on roads and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kings Point, Jamestown and Busch Gardens. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.