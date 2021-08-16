Flood Warning issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Florida Shoal River Near Crestview affecting Okaloosa County. For the Shoal River...including Crestview...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Warning for the Shoal River Near Crestview. * From late Tuesday night to early Friday morning. * At 7:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 6.2 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. The river is forecast to crest around 9.4 feet early Thursday morning. The river is then expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday night. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Some flooding of trailers north of the Okaloosa Correctional Institute. Water surrounds home on Sowel Road.