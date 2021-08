OLD BRIDGE – Authorities responded to a residence on Jacob Street following the report of a homicide around 11:17 p.m. Aug. 10. Upon entering the residence, officers found Yajaira Moreno, 33, of Old Bridge, who had sustained apparent stab wounds. Juan Alvarado, 39, of Elizabeth, was located nearby the residence and was observed to have sustained apparent, self-inflicted stab wounds, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Joseph Mandola of the Old Bridge Police Department.