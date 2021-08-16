Conor McGregor says he will be “walking straight into a title shot” in UFC return

UFC superstar Conor McGregor says that he will be “walking straight into a title shot” in his return to the Octagon next year. Bisping suffered a broken leg and lost via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. He has had surgery on his leg and is expected to return to active competition in 2022. During a recent Q&A session with fans on his Twitter, McGregor was asked by a fan if he would consider coming into boxing instead when he returns, presumably because he wouldn’t have to throw leg kicks like in MMA. McGregor, however, is convinced that his leg is going to be stronger than ever for kicking, and so a return to MMA is in the cards for him, and he also believes he will walk right into a title shot.