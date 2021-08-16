Disneyland Update – The Shocking Calm Before Magic Keys Unlock a Storm

If you’ve been following along on MiceChat, you know that the Disneyland Resort parks have been steadily adding capacity since they reopened on April 30th. At first the parks were practically empty, with lots of closed attractions, shops and restaurants. Over time nearly everything has reopened except for the big entertainment offerings (though several smaller shows and groups have returned). By early July, the parks felt like a regular summer of old, with big crowds and health attraction waits. But Disney upended all of that by announcing a return of something similar to the old annual pass program called Magic Key. Almost immediately, park attendance plummeted. A combination of guests waiting to buy into the Magic Key program and kids going back to school has left the parks feeling amazingly uncrowded. Today, we’ll show you what’s going on in the parks right now and what’s coming soon. Just a hint…. BOO!